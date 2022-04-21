WE ARE PREPARED TO PAY TAX : SEX WORKERS

Sex workers attending a workshop organised by an NGO called Womandla have called upon Government to legalise commercial sex work and earn income tax from them.
The sex workers said that they were tired of running
battles with the Police and want Government to enact a clear law on sex work.
They added that sex work is a serious occupation like any
other because many families and children are dependent on it.
The workshop whose objective was to bring together
stakeholders like Police and the health sector and discuss problems afflicting
sex workers and to do capacity building was held at Lambizi Lodge in Zvishavane
on Tuesday last week.
WoMandla project officer Yeukai Esnath Gezah facilitated
the workshop.
WoMandla Foundation is an organisation that deals with
girls and women issues. It was founded by Tadiwanashe Burukai-Matutu and Tracy
Burukai in 2019.
The sex workers declined to be named. “We appeal to
Government to legislate sex work and we are ready to pay taxes. We want Police
off our backs because we are engaged in a centuries-old profession and we are
taking care of children and families. That is how important commercial sex work
is, “said one of the commercial sex workers. Masvingo Mirror
