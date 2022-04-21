WE ARE PREPARED TO PAY TAX : SEX WORKERS

WE



Sex workers attending a workshop organised by an NGO called Womandla have called upon Government to legalise commercial sex work and earn income tax from them.

The sex workers said that they were tired of running battles with the Police and want Government to enact a clear law on sex work.

They added that sex work is a serious occupation like any other because many families and children are dependent on it.

The workshop whose objective was to bring together stakeholders like Police and the health sector and discuss problems afflicting sex workers and to do capacity building was held at Lambizi Lodge in Zvishavane on Tuesday last week.

WoMandla project officer Yeukai Esnath Gezah facilitated the workshop.

WoMandla Foundation is an organisation that deals with girls and women issues. It was founded by Tadiwanashe Burukai-Matutu and Tracy Burukai in 2019.

The sex workers declined to be named. “We appeal to Government to legislate sex work and we are ready to pay taxes. We want Police off our backs because we are engaged in a centuries-old profession and we are taking care of children and families. That is how important commercial sex work is, “said one of the commercial sex workers. Masvingo Mirror