skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 14 April 2022
VIDEO : MOB BARS ZIM AMBASSADOR
Thursday, April 14, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WHY CHOPPER CRASHED
the late (right)nwith Zivanai One of the engineers of the helicopter that crashed, Zivanai Chakwenya, said the accident could have been caus...
TYCOON BEDS MOTHER AND DAUGHTER
A woman from Bulawayo was left shocked and heartbroken after discovering that her husband — a local businessman has been double-crossing her...
CHIYANGWA SPLASHES ON NEW MERC
Flamboyant business mogul, Dr Chiyangwa today took delivery of his ultra-luxurious 2022 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 from the ZIMOCO Showroom...
ANOTHER CHOPPER CRASHES
AN Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) helicopter reportedly crashed yesterday near Chibhero College in Mhondoro, but police and army officials were...
DIFFICULT TO RIG ELECTIONS IN ZIM, SAYS MLISWA
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment