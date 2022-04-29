TRAGEDY STALKED BOSS OBBY



IT appears it has been a tragic two years for South Africa-based dealer, Obert “Boss Obby” Karombe.

The socialite was buried yesterday after his death in a car crash earlier this week.

A lot has been emerging about him, and his inner circle, and this appears to have split opinion, between those who sympathise with him, and those who claim he lived in the fast lane, where he took a lot of risks.

Whatever the case, it appears tragedy has been stalking Karombe.

Two years ago, a bolt of lightning struck his cattle, at his Beatrice Farm, killing 15 beasts.

The incident happened at 4pm.

The lightning killed seven cows, three heifers and four calves, which were in a paddock, at his farm.

Karombe is said to have disposed of the beats by burying them.

His tragic death has captured the attention of a large number of Zimbabweans and, inevitably, a number of theories have emerged.

One of the trending questions was about his colourful coffin of a luxury car, which some claim had been secured long before his death. H Metro