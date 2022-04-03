TIPSY EX MAGISTRATE SHOOTS DRINKING MATE

A FORMER magistrate in Masvingo, Victor Mohammed has been arrested after he allegedly shot his drinking mate after a misunderstanding that arose after a beer binge last weekend.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said Mohammed shot Thomas Chadyoka of Hwiru, Gutu.

“Around 5am on 26 March, Victor Rungano Mohammed of Harare and Chadyoka were going to Hwiru from the In and Out Bar.

When they were approaching Gutu suburbs they had a misunderstanding.

Mohammed pulled his pistol and shot Chadyoka on the left arm near the armpit. Chadyoka fell down and sustained deep injuries on the left arm,” said Insp Dhewa.

The two then went and reported the matter to police leading to the arrest of Mohammed.

Insp Dhewa said Chadyoka was ferried to Gutu Rural Hospital and is in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, a Mwenezi man suspected to be mentally ill has been arrested after he struck his brother with a log leading to his death.

Muzondiwa Venganayi (68) of Chongoveza Village Chief Maranda, Mwenezi is reported to have struck his brother who is also his neighbour Kefas Ngwenya on the head with a log.

Insp Dhewa confirmed the incident and the arrest of Muzondiwa.

“On 25 March around 8 am, Muzondiwa started showing signs of mental illness and Ngwenya rushed him to Dinhe Clinic as he suspected that he had contracted malaria.

However, the tests came back negative and he was discharged.

“Ngwenya sought other means to deal with the condition, but the condition continued to deteriorate and he became violent.

On 26 March around 3m Netsai Shumba visited Muzondiwa and found him throwing away his belongings.

She tried to refrain him, but he started beating her up.

Ngwenya rushed to Muzondiwa and tried to refrain him, but he was struck three times on the head by a log,” he said.

Insp Dhewa said Ngwenya was rushed to Dinhe Clinic where he was further referred to Neshuro Hospital where he died upon admission.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Muzondiwa. Sunday News