TEEN MOTHER BRUTALISES TWO-YEAR-OLD STEP SON

A teen mother has appeared in court on allegations of severely assaulting her two year old step son leaving him with serious injuries.

In a suspected case of child abuse, the 17- year-old stepmother appeared in court facing charges of ill treating a child.

It is alleged that the woman used an unknown object to assault the two-year-old boy on his back and private parts.

The court heard that a neighbour noticed that the child’s private parts were swollen and upon inquiry it emerged that the step-mother was in the habit of assaulting the two year old boy.

She was arrested after the matter was reported to the police .

Meanwhile, four Harare men; Shadreck and Takesure Chivambe as well as Edson Mutambidzi and Moraji Chapola appeared in court facing charges of armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

It is alleged that the quartet attacked the complainant, who was at a church shrine, demanding cash and other valuables.

The court heard that the co-accused pointed a gun at the complainant who in turn wrestled them attracting the attention of passers-by.

It is the State’s case that the accused then shot at the crowd before fleeing using an unregistered BMW car.

The four were arrested a few days after the shrine attack and were found in possession of several guns.

They were remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Still at the courts, two men lost US

$12 000 to a suspected fraudster after being promised top notch vehicles at a low price.

Patrick Tombotya allegedly misrepresented facts to the two complainants, after promising to deliver vehicles at low cost.

The court heard that the complainants paid US$6 000 each for the vehicles but the accused failed to deliver the cars as agreement.

It is alleged that Tombotya became evasive after receiving the cash and he was arrested after the matter was reported to the police. ZBC