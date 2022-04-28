TEEN MAID RAPED TWICE AT KNIFEPOINT

A teen maid was left horrified after she was sexually attacked at knife point by an unknown man.

According to a source who is close to the horror sex attack, a male who is believed to be a teenager, gained entry into the house and headed into the room where the victim was sleeping with her boss’s children.

The knife-wielding man grabbed the teenager and warned her not to scream. After that he sexually assaulted her while the children were watching, the source added. After the act he dashed out of the room and went outside. The traumatised teenager thought he was done with her and slept.

Shockingly, the sex attacker returned a few minutes later and sexually attacked the victim for the second time.

He then ransacked the house and took four cellphones and fled. When her boss came, she informed her. The worried boss reported the matter to the police.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and appealed for information that may lead to the whereabouts of the depraved man who is on the run. B Metro