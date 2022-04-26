TEEN DRUGS MOTHER TO SPEND TIME WITH BOYFRIEND

A girl (17) from Mucheke in Masvingo has been adding sleeping tablets to her mother’s food and sneaking out of the house to have nice time with her lover in the same street.

The girl who resides along Edward Mundondo Street cannot be named because of her age but the boyfriend who stays 13 houses away in the same street is Pardon Tinashe Mazvimba (22). The sleeping tablets were actually served on the food for the whole family, according to court papers.

The girl and her boyfriend both pleaded guilty when they appeared before Masvingo Magistrate, Farai Gwitima and were remanded in custody until April 27, 2022, when the ruling is to be delivered.

The complainant Esther Musakaruka (38) did not understand the reasons for her unusually good and deep sleeps until she came across mobile phone messages between her daughter and boyfriend.

The State led by Godknows Mugondo told the court that the two suspects succeeded in drugging the complainant from March 25, 2022 up to April 2, 2022 when she accidentally found out.

The State says on March 25, 2022 Mazvimba gave her girlfriend seven sleeping tablets to add to her mother’s food. This was executed during evenings and the girl would sneak to the boyfriend’s house.

The plan went well for a week until on April 3 when the complainant got hold of her daughter’s phone and discovered the plot.

The complainant filed a report leading to the arrest of the two. Masvingo Mirror