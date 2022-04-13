STUNNER FLIES INTO A RAGE, BEATS UP WIFE

MUSICIAN, Stunner, yesterday appeared in court on allegations of assaulting his wife following an altercation sparked by a cellphone after a performance at a music concert at the Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday night.

Born Desmond Chideme, Stunner, through lawyer Mr Dumisani Mthombeni, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Evelyn Mashivarikure, charged with physical abuse for allegedly assaulting his wife, Dyonne Tafirenyika.

Stunner was remanded out of custody on free bail to May 11 for trial.

It is alleged that on April 10 at around 2am, the couple was at HICC where Stunner was performing alongside other artistes at a music concert dubbed ‘Dope party’.

The couple was booked for a night at the hotel. It is alleged that Dyonne went to the toilet where Stunner followed and forcibly pulled her out.

The court heard that Stunner dragged Dyonne to the parking bay where he started demanding her mobile phone.

Dyonne refused to hand over the mobile phone and hid it, it is alleged.

Stunner allegedly started assaulting his wife.

It is alleged that Stunner removed her artificial nails, leaving her bleeding from her fingers and nose. Herald



