SON AND MOTHER CHASE FATHER OUT OF THE HOUSE

A HARARE man teamed up with his mother to fight his father and threatened to kill him using an axe.

And, as if that was not enough, they chased him out of the house.

Luckson Makuni approached the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order against his son, Munyaradzi Makuni.

Luckson said: “Munyaradzi and his mother, who is my wife, were supporting each other as they tried twice to kill me, using an axe.

“They sent me out of my home and currently I am residing with my young brother.

“When I moved out, he followed me to where I am staying and threatened to kill me again.

“After the incident, where he raised an axe towards me, Munyaradzi went to report himself to the police.”

Munyaradzi rejected the allegations saying: “I am opposed to the things that are written in the affidavit as I am not violent towards my father.

“It doesn’t make sense. I am the only child to my parents and I love them.

“My father has not been feeling well lately and when I was informed, I had to come back from South Africa where I stay.

“Relatives have been going with him to churches to seek help but to no avail and when I told them I wanted to take care of my father, that is when my uncle fought me.

“On the sixth of December 2020, my aunt came here for a peace order against me.”

Magistrate Sharon Mashavire said the court was not satisfied because the applicant did not produce any form of abuse, as evidence, and the application was not granted. H Metro