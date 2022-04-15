SOMBRE ATMOSPHERE AT MBUNGO



A sombre atmosphere engulfed the ZCC Mutendi Church in Bikita today where thousands of pilgrims are gathered for the church’s Easter festivities blemished by the death of 36 church members in a road traffic accident in Chipinge.

Mbungo Estates, the site for annual Easter festivities by the ZCC Mutendi church, was a sad sight as a dark cloud hung over the church following the horror crash that claimed many lives.

Even church members some on foot and others in cars,buses and lorries who lined up the highways to Mbungo estates on the Easter pilgrimage which kicked off today, appeared distraught as they visibly agonised over the death of fellow church members in the crash.

When The Herald visited ZCC Mutendi headquarters at Mbungo today Easter prayers were ongoing though.

Efforts to speak to the church leadership were in vain as they were busy praying and fasting mourning the tragic loss of their fellow church members in the horror crash.

ZCC Mutendi Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi’s first born son Mr Sanctions Mutendi could not be drawn into commenting on the Chipinge horror crash saying they were involved in hilltop prayers at Mbungo Estates.

“We are still involved in prayers and will revert,”said Mr Sanctions Mutendi when contacted for comment.

A church spokesman who later phoned this reporter promised that Bishop Mutendi would issue a statement but had not done so by this evening.

Some of the church members who spoke to The Herald on condition of anonymity mourned the the death of their fellow congregants in the accident saying they were leaving everything in God’s hands.

Others attributed the accident to the work of the devil saying the church will remain strong and devoted to continue God’s work. Herald