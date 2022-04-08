SIX ROAD CONTRACTS CANCELLED AFTER SHODDY WORK

GOVERNMENT has terminated contracts for six local contractors who have failed to deliver under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme phase two (ERRP 2) in the Midlands Province.
The objectives of ERRP 2 are to improve the road network,
which was extensively damaged during the rainy season, and to harness the
potential of the transport system in promoting economic growth.
Under the Infrastructure, Utilities and Digital Economy
cluster, Zimbabwe’s economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy
(NDS1) prioritises completion of road rehabilitation projects.
NDS1 notes that “a road can become an economy” and in this
regard, focus will be on development of feeder roads into communities as a way
of developing underdeveloped remote areas.
The works being carried out on the roads fall into the
following categories: rehabilitation and construction; reseals re-gravelling;
spot re-gravelling; grading; drainage structures repair and construction;
wash-away and gulley reclamation; erosion works and drains; verge clearing; and
pothole patching.
Besides upgrading roads, the Second Republic has embarked
on many other infrastructural projects aimed at stimulating the economy in line
with the drive to attain an upper middle-income society by 2030.
In the Midlands Province, contracts for companies that have
failed to deliver in rolling out road works have been terminated.
In an interview, Midlands provincial roads engineer, Denis
Mupfurira confirmed the cancellation of contracts awarded to six local
contractors for failing to do road rehabilitation works.
Some of the contractors stand accused of failing to submit
basic paperwork such as road designs which require Government approval.
Eng Mupfurira said he was not at liberty to name the
companies in question because of contractual obligations, but said one of the
companies is Transit Homes Contractors that allegedly failed to come up with a
design for the project for the planned US$7 million Boterekwa Escarpment road
dualisation project.
The Boterekwa escarpment — an international passage for
trade and tourism in Shurugwi — was set for a major facelift from June last
year when Government approved the project.
However, 10 months after the proposed dualisation, only
signage from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development
indicating the name of the project remains on site.
The dualisation of the 8-kilometre descent on this narrow
and meandering pass aptly called Boterekwa (meandering) or the Wolfshall Pass
was expected to start in June and was going to bring relief to motorists.
“Government has cancelled six local contractors who have
failed to deliver under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme phase two
(ERRP 2) in the Midlands Province. These include Transit Homes Contractors that
allegedly failed to come up with a design for the project for the planned US$7
million Boterekwa escarpment road dualisation project. The others I can’t name
because of contractual obligations. Some are fighting the decision to cancel
them,” he said.
“In the Midlands Province there are scores of local
contractors who tendered for projects under ERRP 2 and a lot are now failing to
start or complete the projects because some undercharged or failed to come up
with proper budgets just to get the tenders from Government. Now reality is
setting in and they have no funds to start or complete the projects.”
Eng Mupfurira said Government was now re-tendering so the
ERRF 2 programme is not affected.
“From now henceforth, anyone with a project that is behind
schedule or has failed to complete won’t be considered for future projects. The
companies whose contracts have been terminated include those who had agreements
for the dualisation of the Boterekwa road and the Lower Gweru Road which
connects Gweru to Crossroads Centre. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment