SEVEN STOCK THIEVES KIDNAPPED, ONE BATTERED TO DEATH

GROUP of 34 people comprising Zimbabwean and Botswana nationals allegedly kidnapped and assaulted seven suspected stock thieves before killing one of them.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred on April 1. He said the gang which was using two vehicles fatally assaulted Justice Ncube with sjamboks and sticks.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they have launched an investigation into the matter.

“Police are investigating cases of murder, kidnapping, malicious damage to property, assault, stock theft and theft which occurred in Guyu and Tuli area on 1 April. 34 villagers including 11 Botswana nationals who were tracking their stolen donkeys teamed up and undertook a door-to-door operation on stock theft suspects.

“The gang which was using two unidentified vehicles went to John West Village where they effected a citizen arrest on Godwill Ndlovu and Justice Ncube on allegations of stock theft after they had recovered 11 donkeys penned at the complainant’s homestead. They handcuffed the two and took them to five other complainant’s residence where they broke window panes and doors on several homesteads before demolishing R25 400 worth of property which include refrigerators, sofas, cupboards, beds and a kitchen unit. In the process cash amounting to R9 900 and a mobicell cellphone were reportedly stolen from the complainants,” he said

Asst Comm Nyathi said the gang further took Godwill Ndlovu and Justice Ncube whom they assaulted with sjamboks and wooden stock at Mashaba Business Centre resulting in the death of Ncube.

He urged members of public to report all criminal cases to the police and avoid taking the law into their own hands if wronged by another person. Chronicle