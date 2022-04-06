SEVEN STOCK THIEVES KIDNAPPED, ONE BATTERED TO DEATH

A GROUP of 34 people comprising Zimbabwean and Botswana nationals allegedly kidnapped and assaulted seven suspected stock thieves before killing one of them.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred on April 1. He said the gang which
was using two vehicles fatally assaulted Justice Ncube with sjamboks and
sticks.
Asst Comm Nyathi said they have launched an investigation
into the matter.
“Police are investigating cases of murder, kidnapping, malicious
damage to property, assault, stock theft and theft which occurred in Guyu and
Tuli area on 1 April. 34 villagers including 11 Botswana nationals who were
tracking their stolen donkeys teamed up and undertook a door-to-door operation
on stock theft suspects.
“The gang which was using two unidentified vehicles went to
John West Village where they effected a citizen arrest on Godwill Ndlovu and
Justice Ncube on allegations of stock theft after they had recovered 11 donkeys
penned at the complainant’s homestead. They handcuffed the two and took them to
five other complainant’s residence where they broke window panes and doors on
several homesteads before demolishing R25 400 worth of property which include
refrigerators, sofas, cupboards, beds and a kitchen unit. In the process cash
amounting to R9 900 and a mobicell cellphone were reportedly stolen from the
complainants,” he said
Asst Comm Nyathi said the gang further took Godwill Ndlovu
and Justice Ncube whom they assaulted with sjamboks and wooden stock at Mashaba
Business Centre resulting in the death of Ncube.
He urged members of public to report all criminal cases to
the police and avoid taking the law into their own hands if wronged by another
person. Chronicle
