SCOTT SAKUPWANYA SWORN IN



TWENTY-THREE new Harare councillors took oath of office yesterday, with former mayor Herbert Gomba set to be sworn-in today.

After the swearing in ceremony, Citizens Coalition for Change’s Denford Ngadziore moved a motion to hold mayoral elections within 24 hours to replace recalled Jacob Mafume.

“Since Mafume’s recall, there was no properly constituted full council meeting to elect the mayor. Under those circumstances, it’s the duty of the full council to do that. That’s why we have called for an urgent special council meeting. There are urgent issues that need the attention of the mayor,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Kudzai Kadzombe.Mafume has filed a High Court application challenging his recall.



