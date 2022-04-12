RUSAPE RAPIST FORMS CHURCH IN JAIL

A RUSAPE man, who was convicted of raping a minor, has started a church, while serving his sentence.

Robson Bonde (32), is serving his term at Harare Central Prison. He told H-Metro his incarceration opened a way for him to repent and he has since acquired a certificate in Theology and a Class 3 carpentry certificate.

Bonde was sentenced to 15 years, for raping a minor, five years ago.

“I started my own church here called ‘New Word of God Apostolic Church’ and I have quite a number of followers,” he said. “I hope when I get out I will be able to continue with the ministry.

“In this prison I believe I have gained more than I lost, I became a Christian in this place and even studied theology, now I am a pastor.”

He said he benefited from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service education programme. He completed his Grade One to Seven studies while in prison.

“When I was in Rusape, my hometown, I was uneducated, so here I studied my Grade One to Seven, after that I began my carpentry course.

“I passed three subjects – joinery, cabinet making and carpentry – and I got my carpentry Class 3 certificate and I am proud of myself,” Bonde said

“I know that when I go back home I have somewhere to start my life, which will be better than before my conviction.”

Bonde was dating a minor and was arrested after the girl’s parents discovered the illicit affair. H Metro