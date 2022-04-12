RUSAPE RAPIST FORMS CHURCH IN JAIL

A RUSAPE man, who was convicted of raping a minor, has started a church, while serving his sentence.
Robson Bonde (32), is serving his term at Harare Central
Prison. He told H-Metro his incarceration opened a way for him to repent and he
has since acquired a certificate in Theology and a Class 3 carpentry
certificate.
Bonde was sentenced to 15 years, for raping a minor, five
years ago.
“I started my own church here called ‘New Word of God
Apostolic Church’ and I have quite a number of followers,” he said. “I hope
when I get out I will be able to continue with the ministry.
“In this prison I believe I have gained more than I lost, I
became a Christian in this place and even studied theology, now I am a pastor.”
He said he benefited from the Zimbabwe Prisons and
Correctional Service education programme. He completed his Grade One to Seven
studies while in prison.
“When I was in Rusape, my hometown, I was uneducated, so
here I studied my Grade One to Seven, after that I began my carpentry course.
“I passed three subjects – joinery, cabinet making and
carpentry – and I got my carpentry Class 3 certificate and I am proud of
myself,” Bonde said
“I know that when I go back home I have somewhere to start
my life, which will be better than before my conviction.”
Bonde was dating a minor and was arrested after the girl’s
parents discovered the illicit affair. H Metro
