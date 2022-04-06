PUPIL STUMBLES ON GOLD ORE IN A CAVE : 10 000 MAKOROKOZA DESCEND ON KWEKWE

Some 10 000 artisanal miners swarmed Kwekwe on Saturday last week after a Grade 6 pupil at Amaveni Primary School picked a piece of gold ore in a cave on Friday and was spotted playing with the ore by members of the public.

The cave is located in Amaveni and the gold was allegedly found placed in a pot inside the cave. The boy who stays in Amaveni had entered the cave for a reason yet to be revealed.

Police had a hectic time trying to control artisanal miners who swarmed the Midlands city from Mberengwa, Kadoma, Shurugwi and other places in the aftermath of the discovery of the gold.

Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident to The Mirror and said Police had since been deployed to man the area around the cave.

I can confirm that we have a report where a pupil at Amaveni Primary found gold in a cave. He was noticed playing with the gold ore by some members of the community.

“The boy led the community to the cave where he picked the precious metal leading to a gold rush,” he said.

The Ministry of Mines visited the area to confirm whether there are gold deposits.

Police in the company of officials from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development visited the area and found about 10 000 people digging for the precious mineral,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko warned illegal artisanal miners to stop their operations and allow formal processes to take place.

“We advise small-scale miners to seek mining rights from the Ministry of Mines where they are issued with prospecting licences. This way they do their mining operations in a safe and legal way,” he said. Masvingo Mirror