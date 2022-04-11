PASTOR DUPES JOBSEEKER OF US$183, JAILED FOUR YEARS

An Apostle with Living Hope Ministries has been sentenced to four years in jail after he defrauded a man who was looking for a job of an equivalency of US$183.

Christopher Mudawarima (42) whose church is said to be in Gweru committed the crime during a visit to a relative in Zvishavane. He promised Ngonidzashe Mandeya (33) a job with a local mining company and asked for certain sums of money to process the job application.

He later blocked Mandeya’s number and the latter became suspicious and reported the matter to Police.

Mudawarima who comes from Chivhu under Chief Neshangwe appeared before Zvishavane Magistrate Evia Matura.

On January 28, 2022, the accused communicated with Mandeya and informed him that he was in position to secure him job at a local mine in Zvishavane.

On February 4, 2022, Mudawarima ordered Mandeya to pay ZWL $ 23 300 which was then equivalent to US$100 to process the papers for him to be employed.

On February 9 2022, the accused again asked complainant to pay US$40 through Mukuru for medical examinations. He on the same day asked for a further ZWL$10 800 (equivalent to US$43) into his account indicating that he was in the business of purchase Kapenta fish for resale.

The complainant realised that he had been duped after Madawarima blocked all his contacts.

In defence, the accused said he genuinely thought he could assist the complainant since he had a relative working at the mine who could secure him a job.

Madawarima was found guilty and sentenced to 48 months in prison with 18 months suspended on condition he restitutes the complainant and 3 months suspended on condition of good behavior.

It emerged in court that the accused had six months’ jail term suspended from another case and this was reactivated which means he will serve an effective 30 months in prison.

Hilda Sibanda appeared for the State. Masvingo Mirror