PASTOR DUPES JOBSEEKER OF US$183, JAILED FOUR YEARS

An Apostle with Living Hope Ministries has been sentenced to four years in jail after he defrauded a man who was looking for a job of an equivalency of US$183.
Christopher Mudawarima (42) whose church is said to be in
Gweru committed the crime during a visit to a relative in Zvishavane. He
promised Ngonidzashe Mandeya (33) a job with a local mining company and asked
for certain sums of money to process the job application.
He later blocked Mandeya’s number and the latter became
suspicious and reported the matter to Police.
Mudawarima who comes from Chivhu under Chief Neshangwe
appeared before Zvishavane Magistrate Evia Matura.
On January 28, 2022, the accused communicated with Mandeya
and informed him that he was in position to secure him job at a local mine in
Zvishavane.
On February 4, 2022, Mudawarima ordered Mandeya to pay ZWL
$ 23 300 which was then equivalent to US$100 to process the papers for him to
be employed.
On February 9 2022, the accused again asked complainant to
pay US$40 through Mukuru for medical examinations. He on the same day asked for
a further ZWL$10 800 (equivalent to US$43) into his account indicating that he
was in the business of purchase Kapenta fish for resale.
The complainant realised that he had been duped after
Madawarima blocked all his contacts.
In defence, the accused said he genuinely thought he could
assist the complainant since he had a relative working at the mine who could
secure him a job.
Madawarima was found guilty and sentenced to 48 months in
prison with 18 months suspended on condition he restitutes the complainant and
3 months suspended on condition of good behavior.
It emerged in court that the accused had six months’ jail
term suspended from another case and this was reactivated which means he will
serve an effective 30 months in prison.
Hilda Sibanda appeared for the State. Masvingo Mirror
