PARI NEGLIGENCE : BABY'S LEG AMPUTATED

A MOTHER is demanding compensation for her 16-month-old baby, who had her leg amputated due to alleged negligence by nurses, at Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Hospital in Harare.

Tiny Masvaure, an asthmatic patient, suffered complications in her breathing and gave birth to a pre-term baby girl, at 34 weeks and a day, on December 23, 2020.

The way the baby was handled at the nursery is what has raised concern with Masvaure claiming the infant was placed on an antibiotic and had a cannula put on her hand and leg.

The mother claims she noticed some swelling and pus coming out of her baby’s hand after two days. She claims she advised the nurses, who then inserted the cannula on the leg. On January 8, last year, Masvaure claims the leg started swelling.

When she once again notified the nurses, Masvaure claims they labelled her a troublesome mother.

However, the swelling continued and the child changed colour and became cold. She allegedly informed the hospital staff, who allegedly ignored her, and the baby began crying continuously.

The baby girl’s leg was amputated exactly 27 days after her birth. Masvaure claims this would not have happened had her baby not been neglected by the nurses and given proper care.

Masvaure is demanding a prosthetic leg for the child, a comprehensive compensation plan for the past and future medical expenses, as was promised by the Hospital.

Masvaure, through her lawyers, has written to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals demanding to know how the leg ended up being amputated. Her lawyer Paida Saurombe has given notice to sue if their demands are not met any time soon.

“We have instructions to demand, as we hereby do, that you provide us, within seven days of receipt of this letter, all hospital records regarding the victim, all minutes on the investigations conducted, on how she came to be amputated, a prosthetic leg for her and a comprehensive compensation plan for past and future medical expenses,” read the letter.

“Our client did not relent on alerting the hospital staff who ignored her. This was despite the baby crying continuously and appearing very uncomfortable. This unfortunate neglect, and abuse of the baby despite the protestations of the mother, led to the child’s leg being amputated on January 19, 2021 because, according to hospital sources, the leg was putrid. The mother and the baby ended up staying three months in an isolated ward.” H Metro