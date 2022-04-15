OSCAR PAMBUKA'S WIFE FILES FOR DIVORCE

THE nine-year marriage of television personality Oscar Pambuka — who is also a self-styled prophet — is on the rocks.

His wife, Nyasha Pambuka nee Makota, has filed for divorce.

They have two children.

The summons for divorce, in H-Metro’s possession, show that the two solemnised their marriage on June 21, 2013, in terms of the Marriages Act Chapter 5:11.

In her papers, Nyasha, claims their marriage had no prospects of them getting back together.

Through her lawyer, Nyasha is applying for a decree of their divorce, an order of maintenance for her two minor children and their custody.

“The defendant (Oscar is required) to pay a monthly contribution of US$100 per child and continue paying school fees for both minor children.

“An order for custody, in favour of the applicant (Nyasha), with Oscar having access during weekends from Friday 1600hrs to Sunday 1200hrs,” reads Nyasha’s declaration.

The two have been separated for over a year.

Nyasha claims she has lost love and affection towards the journalist-cum-preacher.

The OPP boss is yet to respond to the summons.

Nyasha is pursuing the divorce for the second time after initially summoning Pambuka in 2019.