OSCAR PAMBUKA'S WIFE FILES FOR DIVORCE

THE nine-year marriage of television personality Oscar Pambuka — who is also a self-styled prophet — is on the rocks.
His wife, Nyasha Pambuka nee Makota, has filed for divorce.
They have two children.
The summons for divorce, in H-Metro’s possession, show that
the two solemnised their marriage on June 21, 2013, in terms of the Marriages
Act Chapter 5:11.
In her papers, Nyasha, claims their marriage had no
prospects of them getting back together.
Through her lawyer, Nyasha is applying for a decree of
their divorce, an order of maintenance for her two minor children and their
custody.
“The defendant (Oscar is required) to pay a monthly
contribution of US$100 per child and continue paying school fees for both minor
children.
“An order for custody, in favour of the applicant (Nyasha),
with Oscar having access during weekends from Friday 1600hrs to Sunday
1200hrs,” reads Nyasha’s declaration.
The two have been separated for over a year.
Nyasha claims she has lost love and affection towards the
journalist-cum-preacher.
The OPP boss is yet to respond to the summons.
Nyasha is pursuing the divorce for the second time after
initially summoning Pambuka in 2019.
