OPPOSITION HAVE NOTHING TO OFFER YOU, SAYS ED

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday mocked opposition party formations for failing to deliver tangible results in the last 22 years saying this was a wake up call for the electorate to return to Zanu-PF, a party that liberated the country from colonial bondage.
As the country gears for the harmonised 2023 harmonised
elections, President Mnangagwa said it was high time the electorate examines
its choice of candidates against practical deliverables, and shun those parties
that are are not contributing anything to their livelihoods.
Speaking yesterday in Binga during the handover of fishing
rigs to 21 chiefs, he said the recent by-election results have shown that the
ruling party, Zanu-PF is successfully penetrating former opposition
strongholds.
He said in Binga North, for instance, CCC candidate Prince
Dubeko Sibanda won by a narrow margin after getting 10 130 votes against
Zanu-PF candidate Cde Kudakwashe Munsaka who polled 7 971.
“Last time when we came here we had elections and I want to
thank you that the figures we got this time, after 22 years, show that although
our candidate has not won, people have started seeing the light.
“If you unite and work closely with Zanu-PF and the
Government, all your concerns will be dealt with by the leadership and your
problems will be addressed.
“The MDC, CCC, or GGG, if you tell them your problems, they
can’t do anything, they have no capacity.
“Today, if you have any problem and raise concern to the
President, action can be taken there and there but the opposition cannot do
anything,” said the President, drawing thunderous applause from the large
gathering.
Since the turn of the millennium, President said opposition
parties have let their supporters down, especially in urban centres where they
have failed dismally, and mainly stand accused of running down municipalities.
He, however, said his Government will not renege from its
responsibility to support, protect and develop the nation and all its people
despite different political affiliation.
“As we prepare for the next general election, I appeal for
your support to vote for Zanu-PF, to say ‘President, with the work you are
doing here we will vote for you and support the ruling Zanu-PF party’,” said
President.
“We don’t want Binga to continue being only one left behind
when the rest of the country is progressing.”
To that end, President Mnangagwa urged Zanu-PF cadres to
close ranks and unite to achieve meaningful national development.
“Let us be good party leaders and stop wrangling among
ourselves. No one is above the party or can put Zanu-PF is his or her pocket,
not even myself but all of us can fit in the party pocket and not vice versa,”
he said.
“As long as we unite and work together, the country will
have progress, but if we have tensions among ourselves, we can’t move forward.
I urge all of you to take heed of this message.”
President Mnangagwa also paid tribute to the chiefs for
preserving their cultural heritage and said this was critical for national
progress.
He said the fishing rigs programme was in response to
dialogue with local chiefs, who demanded Government empowerment for the benefit
of their communities.
President Mnangagwa also urged the Binga community to
embrace vaccination as the Covid-19 is still a threat to human life
He assured the nation that the Government has adequate
stocks to innoculate everyone. Herald
