NOTORIOUS ROBBER GUNNED DOWN

A notorious robber, who has been on the police’s most wanted list, was shot and killed last Thursday in Glen View 1, Harare, where he was hiding at his girlfriend’s house.
Decide Rice (52) had been operating from South Africa and
committing a spate of armed robberies across borders.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said after committing a spate of robberies, he would flee to South
Africa.
He said detectives recently received information that Rice
was hiding at his girlfriend’s house in Glen View 1 and they reacted.
“The detectives cordoned off the house and after being
confronted, he attacked them resulting in warning shots being fired.
“He was shot on both legs and right upper arm,” he said. Rice
was pronounced dead on admission to a city hospital.
Police searched his girlfriend’s house and discovered
detonators that are believed to have been used to blast safes.
According to the police, Rice had more than 12 cases of
armed robbery committed since 2017.
Asst Comm Nyathi said Rice had escaped several shoot-outs
with the police.
Recently, police declared war on armed robbers following an
increase in violent crimes countrywide.
CID crack teams have been deployed countrywide to track
down and arrest all criminals involved in such activities.
In the last few weeks, robbers have been on the prowl,
targeting individuals and business premises.
This week has been particularly bad, with a business losing
US$16 000 in Kariba, a St Mary’s family lost US$40 000 while in Bulawayo,
Lobels Biscuits was attacked and lost US$79 819, 16 739, 950 Pula and $110 000.
Some of the victims were killed while others were injured
during the attacks.
In a statement, Asst Comm Nyathi said they will account for
all criminals.
“Police are working around the clock to account for all
notorious robbers who are maiming, killing and taking away people’s property
through violent crimes,” he said.
One armed robber was shot dead and another left injured by
police as they attempted to escape at a security check last Tuesday morning.
The two suspects are part of a six-man gang that robbed a
Chiredzi businessman and his wife of US$1 000, R8 000, an assortment of cellphones,
a Toyota Prado and a Nissan Caravan on Monday evening.
The shooting incident occurred at a roadblock 5km before
Beitbridge town along the Masvingo highway.
The suspects were believed to be operating between
Beitbridge and Musina.
After the shootout, one Zakaria Ncube (41) of Lower Gweru
who also operates in Musina and Beitbridge is recovering from bullet wounds at
Beitbridge Hospital under police guard.
The other unidentified suspect was found dead in the bullet
riddled Honda Fit (AFL 9425), at Mdau Business Centre in Beitbridge on Tuesday
evening.
Police recovered R8 070 and US$205 on the seat and a pistol
with erased serial numbers and a magazine with eight rounds was recovered on
the deceased’s waist belt. Herald
