NOTORIOUS ROBBER GUNNED DOWN

A notorious robber, who has been on the police’s most wanted list, was shot and killed last Thursday in Glen View 1, Harare, where he was hiding at his girlfriend’s house.

Decide Rice (52) had been operating from South Africa and committing a spate of armed robberies across borders.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said after committing a spate of robberies, he would flee to South Africa.

He said detectives recently received information that Rice was hiding at his girlfriend’s house in Glen View 1 and they reacted.

“The detectives cordoned off the house and after being confronted, he attacked them resulting in warning shots being fired.

“He was shot on both legs and right upper arm,” he said. Rice was pronounced dead on admission to a city hospital.

Police searched his girlfriend’s house and discovered detonators that are believed to have been used to blast safes.

According to the police, Rice had more than 12 cases of armed robbery committed since 2017.

Asst Comm Nyathi said Rice had escaped several shoot-outs with the police.

Recently, police declared war on armed robbers following an increase in violent crimes countrywide.

CID crack teams have been deployed countrywide to track down and arrest all criminals involved in such activities.

In the last few weeks, robbers have been on the prowl, targeting individuals and business premises.

This week has been particularly bad, with a business losing US$16 000 in Kariba, a St Mary’s family lost US$40 000 while in Bulawayo, Lobels Biscuits was attacked and lost US$79 819, 16 739, 950 Pula and $110 000.

Some of the victims were killed while others were injured during the attacks.

In a statement, Asst Comm Nyathi said they will account for all criminals.

“Police are working around the clock to account for all notorious robbers who are maiming, killing and taking away people’s property through violent crimes,” he said.

One armed robber was shot dead and another left injured by police as they attempted to escape at a security check last Tuesday morning.

The two suspects are part of a six-man gang that robbed a Chiredzi businessman and his wife of US$1 000, R8 000, an assortment of cellphones, a Toyota Prado and a Nissan Caravan on Monday evening.

The shooting incident occurred at a roadblock 5km before Beitbridge town along the Masvingo highway.

The suspects were believed to be operating between Beitbridge and Musina.

After the shootout, one Zakaria Ncube (41) of Lower Gweru who also operates in Musina and Beitbridge is recovering from bullet wounds at Beitbridge Hospital under police guard.

The other unidentified suspect was found dead in the bullet riddled Honda Fit (AFL 9425), at Mdau Business Centre in Beitbridge on Tuesday evening.

Police recovered R8 070 and US$205 on the seat and a pistol with erased serial numbers and a magazine with eight rounds was recovered on the deceased’s waist belt. Herald