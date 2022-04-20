NOAH TAGUTA LAID TO REST



The leader of the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church, High Priest Mutumwa Noah Taguta, has been buried at the Mafararikwa Church shrine in Marange.

Thousands of congregants and people from diverse backgrounds, including government officials, converged at the Mafararikwa church shrine to bid farewell to Johanne Marange Apostolic church leader Mutumwa Noah Taguta who died on Sunday at the age of 82 after a long illness.

Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Honourable Nokuthula Matsikenyere who represented President Emmerson Mnangagwa, described Mutumwa Taguta as an outstanding leader who was development oriented.

“There is need for the church to be guided by the doctrine left by Mutumwa Noah who was development oriented and had close relations with government. We want you to follow his footprints on peaceful co-existence and we don’t want divisions within the church. The church should continue to grow,” she said.

The Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Honourable Tino Machakaire who donated a 30-tonne truck of food stuffs for the funeral, said government will continue working closely with the church.





Family members, the church and traditional leaders spoke on Mutumwa Taguta’s leadership qualities which went beyond the spiritual realm.

Born on the 20th of March 1940 in Chipfatsura village of Marange, Mutumwa Taguta moved to Mafararikwa at the age of six for his primary education.

He was well-known for supporting the liberation struggle and was ordained as a priest in 1992.

Mutumwa Taguta was also a passionate farmer and delivered 4 000 metric tonnes of maize to the Grain Marketing Board last season.

He also electrified Taguta Village and constructed nine schools in Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces, in addition to a modern football ground in his home area.

He is survived by 25 wives, 125 children, 300 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. ZBC