NO JOBS, BUT COME BACK HOME : GOVT TELLS DIASPORANS

INFORMATION, Media and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana on Tuesday said Zimbabweans facing hardships in neighbouring South Africa were free to come back home where they will be supported by the government.
Addressing a media briefing on International
Multilateralism for Diplomacy and Peace in Bulawayo, Mangwana, however, said
although government would never abandon its citizens, jobs were scarce.
“So again in terms of their needs, it depends on their
needs. We can’t say they will come and get job priorities because already
people here are looking for jobs. However, if they face any hardships or they
have any needs, the government will support them as much as it can through the
social service part,” Mangwana said.
Mangwana’s statement comes at a time Zimbabwean immigrants
are facing increasing attacks from vigilante groups in South African townships
for allegedly stealing jobs from locals there.
Reports indicate that Zimbabweans, fearing further
xenophobic violence and facing an uncertain future after Pretoria announced
plans to discontinue the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, have started taking their
valuables back home.
The xenophobia attacks recently claimed the life of a
Zimbabwean national, Elvis Nyathi, who was beaten and burned alive by a mob
outside his home in Diepsloot. Nyathi was buried recently in Bulawayo with the
assistance of the Government of Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwean immigrants accuse South African Home Affairs
minister Aaron Motsoaledi of stoking xenophobic attacks after he was quoted
saying he would only retire when undocumented foreigners were locked away.
Motsoaledi has also been quoted saying foreign nationals
were engaging in criminal activities in that country. Newsday
