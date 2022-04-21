skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 21 April 2022
NO CONGRESS, CHANCES OF WINNING SLIM TO NONE, SAYS PROF MOYO
Thursday, April 21, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
YOU DON'T HAVE TO CAMPAIGN : MAKANDIWA TELLS ED
Prophet Makandiwa says that even if President @edmnangagwa doesn’t campaign, his works speak for him and campaigns for him. pic.twitter....
OSCAR PAMBUKA'S WIFE FILES FOR DIVORCE
THE nine-year marriage of television personality Oscar Pambuka — who is also a self-styled prophet — is on the rocks. His wife, Nyasha P...
CONVICTED G-TEL MANAGER FLIES TO AMERICA
Tafadzwa Asha Masiyiwa (28), a manager with G-tel who was convicted of theft and sentenced to 14 months in prison left the court yesterday a...
50% CAR IMPORT DUTY NOW IN ZIM DOLLARS
FIFTY percent of duty on car imports will now be paid in local currency, according to the new regulations, in a move expected to promote and...
ED INVITES OPPOSITION LEADERS TO INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said Independence was brought about by all Zimbabweans living or dead, hence he is inviting all political parties, c...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment