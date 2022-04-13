NINE HARARE CITY COUNCIL VEHICLES ATTACHED

NINE City of Harare vehicles were attached on Thursday by the Messenger of Court over a debt.
Tech Techhub Technologies (Pvt) Ltd, through its legal
practitioners, JulaJulah Law Chambers, claims City of Harare failed to pay the
sum of $14 670 250 worth of goods supplied sometime in June last year.
The vehicles include two UD trucks, a Toyota Landcruiser,
two Mercedes Benz cars, an Isuzu and three NP200 models.
“Plaintiff on the 7th of June 2021 supplied the defendant
with 35 350 pvc long gloves under a City of Harare Stock Purchase Order number
018661 at Hardware Store, No. 2 Coventry Road, Harare, at the defendant’s
instance and request.
“The total cost of goods supplied to the defendant was $14
670 250 which, according to the agreement between the parties, was supposed to
be paid upon delivery,” read part of the summons which accompanied the
attachment order. H Metro
