NEW COUNCILLOR : I'M NOT AFTER MONEY

A KWEKWE City Councillor, who was sworn in on Monday, has said he is not in to enrich himself but to deliver service for the residents.

He was part of five Councillors who were sworn in this week. Councillor Makomborero Mlambo, who represents Ward 8, pledged to provide real leadership to the people.

“I am grateful to be in Council, I have been sent here by the people to represent them.

“This is not an opportunity to make money or enrich my pockets but I am here as a servant for the electorate who chose me and sent me to represent their needs in terms of service delivery.

“I am not here to play but I am here to serve the people who sent me,” said Mlambo.

The five Councillors were sworn in by Town Clerk, Dr Lucia Mkandhla.

Kwekwe Mayor, Cllr Future Titora, welcomed the new team on board.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome our new councillors who have just been sworn in.

“I am happy that we now have a full house with all the 14 wards being represented in the council chamber,” she said.

He called for unity of purpose among the Councillors for the development of the city.

“My plea to fellow councillors is that, let us unite and work together as a team for the development of the city.

Our mandate as councillors is very clear, we are here for service delivery,” added Titora.

Ward 9 Cllr, Zamani Ngwenya, promised to work towards improved service delivery in the area under his jurisdiction.

“I am here to work for the betterment of service delivery in my ward because, as I am talking, the ward is characterised by illegal dump sites, the roads are bad and we do not have street lights, so I want to push for the best,” said Ngwenya.

Former Mayor Angeline Kasipo, Melody Chingarande and Washington Moyo are the other three councillors. H Metro