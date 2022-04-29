MY WIFE CHEATED WITH FIVE DIFFERENT MEN

A woman from Bulawayo deserted her matrimonial home after her husband discovered that she was allegedly cheating on him with five different men.
Prechet Sibanda from Cowdray Park suburb deserted her
husband Promise Khumalo and their three children to stay with her sister at
Kensington plots on the outskirts of Bulawayo.
A heartbroken Khumalo revealed his marital storm at the
Bulawayo Civil Court where his wife of 13 years was seeking a protection order
against him claiming he was abusing her.
Khumalo disputed the abuse claims saying her application
for a protection order was a ploy to stop him from confronting her over her
unsavoury shenanigans.
This was also after his estranged wife accused him of
threatening to kill her together with their three children.
“I am seeking a protection order against my husband.
It has been three weeks since I left him to stay with my
sister in Kensington. He was not treating me well.
He was always saying the children are not his.
“I am self-employed and my work involves dealing with
different people.
If he sees me with a male client, he insults me while also
threatening to kill me and poison our children.
He also harasses people I work with saying I am having an
affair with them,” said Sibanda.
In response, Khumalo
refuted his estranged wife’s claims.
He disclosed that he could not bear the fact that his wife
who was cheating on him ran away when he confronted her over her shenanigans.
“I am not opposed to her application for a protection
order. I had been staying peacefully with my wife until she was ill-influenced
by one of her friends.
She would go to Harare to buy her wares for resale and also
sleep at church for three days.
“She would also spend a week away from home claiming she
would be selling her wares.
Each time I confronted her asking why she was doing that
she would become angry and start accusing me of harassing her.
It’s not that I was harassing her but I was reprimanding
her since we have children together,” lamented Khumalo.
He said his wife deserted him together with the children
after he stumbled on a string of “love” messages which she was exchanging with
different men in her phone.
“It happened that I stumbled on ‘love’ messages in her
phone and when I asked about those messages, she started accusing me of
threatening her.
When I confronted another man, who was also sending those
messages to her, she initially claimed the man was one of her clients who was also
selling her firewood.
But when I confronted him, he didn’t dispute that he was
seeing my wife.
“I was treating that man as a brother not knowing that he
was after destroying my marriage.
After confronting him that is when I also discovered that
my wife was having an affair with four other men.
“This is the reason why she is applying for a protection
order so that she can freely do her mischief without being confronted. I
accepted the situation as it is.
When she left, she didn’t even bid me farewell and I am the
one who is currently staying with the children,” said a devastated Khumalo.
Sibanda denied her estranged husband’s claims but her
prayers for a protection order were in vain after presiding magistrate Nomasiko
Ndlovu dismissed her application for lack of merit. B Metro
