MUDEDE DRAGS SON TO COURT OVER CAR

FORMER Registrar-General, Tobaiwa Mudede, has dragged his son to court accusing him of stealing his US$40 000 car.

Tawanda Mudede, 25, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

This is not the first time the duo has battled in the dock.

The last time they were in court, Tobaiwa Mudede was accused of assaulting his son’s wife.

Allegations are that on April 10, Mudede arrived at his house driving a grey Toyota Prado, with three police officers from ZRP Borrowdale, where he had gone to report his son and girlfriend Mitchel Masawi.

His son and Masawi were in contempt of court after they had violated a peace order restricting them from entering Mudede’s house.

They were arrested for contempt of court.

On their way to the police station, the son drank Voltaren ointment that was on the back seat, the court heard.

Mudede panicked and drove to Borrowdale Trauma Centre and, on arrival, he disembarked and, in the company of the police officers, went to seek assistance from the medical personnel.

It is alleged his son remained in the car with one police officer.

When Mudede returned with the medical staff, the police officer opened the door to allow them to administer medical treatment.

The son allegedly closed and locked all doors and told them he didn’t have the keys but he later drove off.

The son later called his sister and told her he had parked the car near State House where she recovered the vehicle and returned it to Mudede.

Mudede’s cellphone and other personal documents, which were in the car, are yet to be recovered.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro