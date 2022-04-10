MOIRA FINDS LOVE

The two were in court last week with Knight demanding US$2
000 per month from the musician for child support. However, Seh Calaz offered
to pay US$50 arguing that he has six more children depending on him.
Magistrate Judith Taruvinga then ruled that the musician
will pay ZWL$45 000 as maintenance.
The couple had a nasty divorce in 2020, which played out on
social media with Knight levelling abuse allegations against Seh Calaz and
threatening to leak his nude pictures.
Speaking on a local podcast, Knight said she was already
seeing someone and was in a happy space.
“I love to be loved. When I love, I do it wholeheartedly
and faithfully. I can’t stop being in relationships because of one bad
experience I had with Seh Calaz,” said Knight.
“I am seeing someone and he loves me. Sometimes he mocks me
and asks what I had seen in Seh Calaz that I had to marry him. The person I am
with is a traveller just like myself and has always been there even when I was
still married. He would show interest by liking and commenting on my pictures
regularly, raising suspicions on my side.”
Knight added that she was hated on social media.
“Social media users hate me. Every time people talk bad
about me and my life. I was portrayed as unreasonable by demanding maintenance
from Seh Calaz for the child’s upkeep. Some go on to talk badly about simple
things like my teeth, but I won’t allow myself to be bullied by people I don’t
know personally,” she said. Standard
