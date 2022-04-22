skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 22 April 2022
MINISTER ANGERS CCC
Friday, April 22, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
YOU DON'T HAVE TO CAMPAIGN : MAKANDIWA TELLS ED
Prophet Makandiwa says that even if President @edmnangagwa doesn’t campaign, his works speak for him and campaigns for him. pic.twitter....
50% CAR IMPORT DUTY NOW IN ZIM DOLLARS
FIFTY percent of duty on car imports will now be paid in local currency, according to the new regulations, in a move expected to promote and...
NO CONGRESS, CHANCES OF WINNING SLIM TO NONE, SAYS PROF MOYO
ED INVITES OPPOSITION LEADERS TO INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said Independence was brought about by all Zimbabweans living or dead, hence he is inviting all political parties, c...
NOAH TAGUTA DIES
The leader of Johane Marange Apostolic Church, High Priest St Noah Taguta Momberume has died. He died yesterday afternoon and believed to ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment