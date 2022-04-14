MARRY MUBAIWA FINED

Marry Mubaiwa has been fined $60 000 after she was convicted of lying that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga had agreed to solemnise their marriage at a time he was in hospital in India.
In addition, Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube set aside a
12-month jail term on condition that she does not commit a similar offence
within five years.
Mubaiwa was charged with violating the Marriages Act.
In sentencing Mubaiwa, Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube
said she deserved a second chance and incarceration would fast track her
ill-health.
He said her condition would not allow her to perform
community service and would be a burden to officers where she would be
performing the unpaid work. Herald
