MANDATORY USE OF LOCAL CURRENCY COMING : ED

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has warned industrialists against wanton price increases, indicating that his Government is currently drafting a raft of measures that will promote the use of the local currency over the US dollar.
Addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters in Muzvezve
constituency yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the country’s currency has
been under sustained attacks from Western countries since they imposed
sanctions on Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium, a situation that led to
the adoption of multiple currencies after the Zimbabwe dollar had lost value.
Rent-seeking behaviour among businesses and market
speculation has had the resultant effect of pushing prices up, well above the
means of the majority.
However, with a new world order emerging in the wake of the
Russia-Ukraine conflict that could result in the international adoption of
another currency besides the greenback, this is a promising prospect for
countries like Zimbabwe which have been at the mercy of powerful Western
nations and manipulative businesses.
Buoyed by developments in international markets, President
Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is now set to use it’s local currency as the major
medium of trade.
On the issue of price increases, we used to have our own
dollar. When we were sanctioned, our country’s currency was attacked by Western
countries who have powers in terms of controlling money.
“The money lost it’s value and we adopted the US dollar
which we have since left behind. Now they (the Western world) have met their
match in (Russian President Vladimir) Putin who is demanding payments for gas
and oil in (the Russian currency) roubles instead of the US dollar that has
governed global trade for the past 60 years,” he said.
“Russia is a big country whose economy affects the world
economy, there is now a new world order that includes Russia and China.”
Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa said, will soon make it
mandatory for businesses to trade in local currency as opposed to the US
dollar.
“We are saying to our industrialists such as Innscor, that
any investor who comes into the country should buy whatever he wants in
Zimbabwe dollars.
“We are putting measures to make sure that we deal once and
for all with companies that are manipulating the local currency.
“We also have locals who are indiscriminately raising
prices, punishing the people but we are going to put measures that will ensure
that our currency will be sought after and that the US dollar doesn’t
dominate.”
The President, who was accompanied by his deputy Vice
President Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers and senior Government
officials, said food security is key to peace and security, hence his
Government came up with policies to climate-proof Agriculture so as to ensure
bountiful harvests regardless of changing rainfall patterns caused by climate
change.
Speaking to communities around Rio-Zim in Kadoma, President
Mnangagwa said his Government has heard their concerns and has engaged the
mining giant to take measures that will improve the lives and livelihoods of
communities affected by their activities.
“We heard your concerns that there is blasting that is
disturbing the people around the mine, and that some houses have since
developed cracks.
“I asked the mine owners why they are employing people from
outside, and I ordered them to make sure that any job that arises from now
onwards should benefit the people here. I also told them to have a meeting with
the leadership and engage them.
“The Zanu PF leadership should lay out their demands and
those challenges should be addressed.
“I told them to build new homes for the affected families,
especially for those close to areas where blasting is taking place. They also
promised to drill boreholes and ensure that every family has access to water.
“I will be coming back here twice a year to monitor what
they are doing. We want development but that development should not adversely
affect communities,” he said.
With today being Good Friday, President Mnangagwa called
for safety on the roads, peace and the observance of Covid-19 protocols
notwithstanding the lifting of a ban on public gatherings. Herald
