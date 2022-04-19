MAN SMASHES CHEATING WIFE WITH BOTTLE

A HATCLIFFE man spent the Easter and Independence holidays behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his wife with an empty beer bottle over alleged infidelity.

Gift Timoth, 29, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Shane Kubonera, who remanded him in custody to May 5. The court heard that Timoth assaulted his wife, Judith Masiya, 26, several times on her head, face and hands, using an empty beer bottle, after a misunderstanding over infidelity. Masiya became unconscious and was taken to the hospital for medical examination.

She sustained serious injuries to the head. Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro