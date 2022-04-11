MAN KILLS FRIEND FOR SNATCHING HIS LOVER

A SHURUGWI man allegedly murdered his friend for snatching his girlfriend after he found him at the woman’s home on Friday night.

Speaking to H-Metro, Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder where a man was stabbed to death over a girlfriend in Shurugwi.

“Hardlife Mudzingwa, aged 30, and Blessing Mxotshwa, aged 30, of Village 14 Tokwe 3 Valley, Shurugwi, were friends.

“Hardlife, the suspect in this case, discovered that they were in love with the same woman, aged 24.

On Friday at around 7.50pm, it is alleged that Mudzingwa visited his girlfriend at her home and she refused to open the door for him.

“This did not go down well with the suspect who forcibly gained entry, through a broken dining room window, and discovered that she was with Blessing Mxotshwa.

“An argument arose between the suspect and Blessing Mxotshwa.

“The suspect produced a knife and stabbed Blessing Mxotshwa once on the neck and fled the scene,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The police have appealed to the public to assist them with information that could lead to the arrest of Hardlife Mudzingwa who is still at large. H Metro