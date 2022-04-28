MAN KIDNAPS, KILLS CHIYANGWA'S GUARD

A MAN who went to Philip Chiyangwa’s Citrus Farm with his accomplices and assaulted and kidnapped two security guards, has been remanded in custody.

Givemore Garande, 38, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate, Batsirai Madzingira, who remanded him to May 24.

Garande is being charged with public violence, murder and kidnapping.

The court heard that on November 2, 2020, Charles Cherachera and the late Opon Kadonzvo, were destroying structures erected by settlers, who had been evicted by the Messenger of Court.

Garande was in the company of his accomplices Lazarus Zhou, Martin Chapwanya, Joromiah Mutoti and Patrick Mafusire.

The court heard they attacked and assaulted Cherachera and Kadonzvo with machetes, logs, home-made knives, knobkerries and stones, leaving them for dead.

They took the guards’ firearms.

Cherachera, who is now late, sustained a swollen back, legs, head, hands and collapsed after the attack.

Kadonzvo sustained two cuts at the back of the head, a cut on the left side of the head, a cut on the right thumb and some bruises all over the body.

The gang forced Kadonzvo into an unidentified vehicle and drove to Harare, where they were subsequently arrested by detectives, who recovered the two firearms.

Cherachera was referred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, where he later died, on November 7.

On April 9, 2022, Garande’s luck ran out when he was nabbed in Chinhoyi’s Central Business District.

Olivia Mukaro appeared for the State. H Metro