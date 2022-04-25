MAN HANGS SELF AFTER FAMILY FEUD



Distraught over a family feud, a 20-year-old man from Magwegwe suburb in Bulawayo allegedly hanged himself with his shoelaces at a local bus stop.

The now-deceased has been identified as Emmanuel Dube.

When a CITE news crew visited the scene on Monday morning, the deceased’s body was still hanging.

Police officers from Pumula police station later removed the body.

Family members who were also at the scene sobbed uncontrollably and declined attempts by the news crew to interview them.

Visibly shocked residents said the deceased had been spotted at the same spot around 11 pm yesterday before his body was discovered by passersby on Monday morning.

A relative who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that the deceased had a misunderstanding with his family members during Lobola negotiations for his sister.

He doesn’t live here, he had actually visited as we had a family event yesterday so he had a misunderstanding with the elders and they tried to reprimand him,” said the relative.

Contacted for a comment, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they are still waiting for the report. CITE