MAN GETS 10 YEARS FOR VANDALISM

A SHACKLETON man, who was caught while digging an underground electric cable, has been jailed.

Victor Chibande, 25, of D24 Shackleton, Chinhoyi, appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate, Ignatius Mugova.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail. Prosecutor, Rumbidzai Gutu, told the court that on October 5, 2021, at around 1am Chibande, together with his three accomplices, went to Plot 13, Two Tree Farm, in Chinhoyi.

Upon arrival, they began to dig looking for an underground power cable in the field.

A security guard, who was on duty, saw the four and alerted other guards, who rushed to the scene.

The four fled.

However, Chibande was arrested after a chase, while the other three escaped. H Metro