MAN FAKES DAUGHTER'S DEATH, ARRESTED

A RUSAPE man’s bid to defraud a life assurance company by faking his daughter’s death backfired after his trick was discovered before the pay-out was processed, thereby leading to his arrest.

Esau Chara (50) of Longfield, Headlands, who was represented by Mr Leonard Chigadza of Chigadza and Associates pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to defraud Ecosure of $150 000.

Mr Chigadza told the court that his client was in a desperate financial situation as he tried to raise school fees for his children, including the one whose death he faked.

Mr Chigadza pleaded for a non-custodial sentence, saying Chara did not benefit from the fraud as it was discovered before he accessed the pay-out.

Rusape magistrate, Ms Anniah Ndiraya, sentenced Chara to six months imprisonment, before suspending two months on condition of good behaviour.

The other four months were further set aside on condition that Chara performs 140 hours of community service at Nehumba Primary School.

State Prosecutor, Mrs Melissa Saide said Chara submitted to EcoSure papers stating that his daughter had passed on. He also forged witnesses’ signatures.

“The complainant in this case is Econet Life being represented by Mr Gift Zumbika, the regional security and investigations officer. On February 13, 2022, the accused person who is an active Econet Life policy holder submitted an Ecosure death claim form, a notice of death letter and a birth certificate at Econet Life offices claiming that his daughter had died.

“Preliminary investigations were carried out at Econet Life offices and it was discovered that Chara had tendered a false claim and the matter was reported to the police. Investigations that were carried out revealed that the girl in question was not dead as claimed by her father. Investigations also revealed that Chara had forged witnesses’ signatures.

“A follow-up was made, thereby leading to Chara’s arrest. Econet Life suffered a potential prejudice of $150 000,” said Mrs Saide. Manica Post