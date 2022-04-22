MAN FAKES DAUGHTER'S DEATH, ARRESTED

A RUSAPE man’s bid to defraud a life assurance company by faking his daughter’s death backfired after his trick was discovered before the pay-out was processed, thereby leading to his arrest.
Esau Chara (50) of Longfield, Headlands, who was
represented by Mr Leonard Chigadza of Chigadza and Associates pleaded guilty to
one count of attempting to defraud Ecosure of $150 000.
Mr Chigadza told the court that his client was in a
desperate financial situation as he tried to raise school fees for his
children, including the one whose death he faked.
Mr Chigadza pleaded for a non-custodial sentence, saying
Chara did not benefit from the fraud as it was discovered before he accessed
the pay-out.
Rusape magistrate, Ms Anniah Ndiraya, sentenced Chara to
six months imprisonment, before suspending two months on condition of good
behaviour.
The other four months were further set aside on condition
that Chara performs 140 hours of community service at Nehumba Primary School.
State Prosecutor, Mrs Melissa Saide said Chara submitted to
EcoSure papers stating that his daughter had passed on. He also forged
witnesses’ signatures.
“The complainant in this case is Econet Life being
represented by Mr Gift Zumbika, the regional security and investigations
officer. On February 13, 2022, the accused person who is an active Econet Life
policy holder submitted an Ecosure death claim form, a notice of death letter
and a birth certificate at Econet Life offices claiming that his daughter had
died.
“Preliminary investigations were carried out at Econet Life
offices and it was discovered that Chara had tendered a false claim and the
matter was reported to the police. Investigations that were carried out
revealed that the girl in question was not dead as claimed by her father.
Investigations also revealed that Chara had forged witnesses’ signatures.
“A follow-up was made, thereby leading to Chara’s arrest.
Econet Life suffered a potential prejudice of $150 000,” said Mrs Saide. Manica
Post
