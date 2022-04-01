MAN EXTORTS RESIDENTIAL STAND FROM WIFE'S LOVER

TWO brothers from Chitakatira Village have been arraigned before the courts for allegedly extorting a Mutare man of a residential stand worth US$10 000 after he had an affair with a married woman.

Shadreck and Bornwell Munapo ganged up against Gumisai Mapara (41) who is accused of bedding Bornwell ’s wife.

Mapara was forced to surrender his residential stand to the Munapos.

The two brothers are said to have threatened to hire hooligans to assault Mapara and consult a traditional healer to ‘deal with him’ if he didn’t comply with their demands.

The Munapo brothers appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi, early this week.

The duo is facing extortion charges as defined in Section 134 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act), Chapter 9:23.

They were not asked to plead and were granted $25 000 bail each. They will be back in court on April 13. Mr Thurston Mubvumbi prosecuted.

“On March 24, the accused persons met Mapara near Chidzere Bar in Mutare’s Central Business District to resolve an issue in which the complainant was caught having an affair with Bornwell’s wife.

“Shadreck asked Mapara to compensate Bornwell for dating his wife. Mapara gave Bornwell US$200 and this did not go well with Bornwell who shouted at Mapara for giving him ‘peanuts’.

“Shadreck told Mapara that he would re-possess the stand that he had previously sold to him in July last year so that he could give it to Bornwell as part of the compensation,” said Mr Mubvumbi.

“The two brothers force-marched Mapara to a Commissioner of Oaths where they signed an agreement of sale.

“On March 25, Mapara went to Mutare Central Police Station and reported the case, thereby leading to the arrest of the accused persons. Total value extorted is US$10 000 and nothing was recovered,” said Mr Mubvumbi. Manica Post