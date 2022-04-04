MAKHADZI FLOPS IN HARARE

As showbiz watchers, we have often written stories about local acts stealing the show each time foreign acts are invited to perform on home turf.

nd, this was exactly the same script when South African energy goddess Makhadzi performed at Alexandra Sports Club on Saturday.

With all the hype, which had been created during the build-up to the event, Makhadzi just fizzled on a night she was expected to raise the bar sky high.

Whether she was in the wrong mood, no one knows.

She seemed to have lost the mojo as she failed to interact with the fans.

The stage communication and interaction was pathetic, from start to finish.

To be precise, she put on a shoddy performance.

It was Jamaican dancehall princess, Neelah, who showed locals how it should be done.

Backed by a live band, the 23-year-old was on fire from start to finish.

She even invited local dancers to spice up her act.

Raunchy dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda, who was not part of the line-up, gatecrashed the event during the festival’s interludes and put on a polished show.

HKD Boss Freeman was the crowd’s favourite as he played sing-along tunes during his act.

Suluman Chimbetu also had a good day in office as he put on a flawless act.

With age still on his side, the Orchestra Dendera Kings boss was just a marvel to watch.

Then, there was Juntal, the contemporary rhumba exponent.

His choreography was perfect.

To say he nailed it would be an understatement.

Maybe, magical is the right word.

Zim dancehall sensation, Jah Master, proved that the genre still has plenty to offer.

Etherton Beenie, who recently parted ways with his other half DJ Flevah, also had a good day in office.

Feli Nandi and comedienne Mai TT also lit up the night.

Festival organiser Boniface “Negos” Jana said everything went according to plan although they will be concerned with the low attendance.

The US$15 cover charge, for the cheapest ticket, proved too high for many music fans.

“We are glad that fans showed up in numbers and this was a strong statement that they have faith in us.

“This is the kind of support we have been expecting from locals since we are trying to uplift locals.”

“We have been holding shows abroad but we had not done anything at home,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jana said plans were underway to hold the same event in Jamaica. “After the Harare leg, we will start making logistics to hold the same event in Jamaica, preferably Montego Bay.

“As a music promotions company and recording label, our quest is to give African artists exposure, especially Zimbabweans who badly need it,” he said. H Metro