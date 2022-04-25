LICENCE ARREARS AMNESTY FOR MOTORISTS

MOTORISTS behind in their vehicle licence payments to Zinara have a lucky break from tomorrow to April 30 during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair where they will be allowed to clear arrears without incurring any penalties.

They can pay at any Zinara office or agent.

In an interview, Zinara public relations and marketing manager Mr Tendai Mugabe said this was part of the ZITF promotion held annually.

He urged motorists with arrears to take advantage of this window period to regularise their vehicle licences at minimum cost.

“We want to encourage motorists who have arrears to take advantage of this window period to regularise their vehicle licences at Zinara offices or that of our licensing agents countrywide,” Mr Mugabe said.

He urged motorists to clear their arrears as the money was necessary for the maintenance of national roads.

“We have the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 launched by President Mnangagwa that we are funding together with Treasury,” said Mr Mugabe.

“As Zinara, we salute all motorists who are paying their vehicle licences because this has enabled us to make timely disbursements to road authorities. We are also appealing to road authorities to expedite their acquittal processes to accelerate the refurbishment of our road network.”

Mr Mugabe said apart from the amnesty, Zinara would give tollgate exemption coupons to motorists who are up to date with payment of their licences during ZITF. The Government is this year targeting to rehabilitate and reconstruct 840km of surfaced roads and to re-gravel 8 340km.

About 17 093km of road network is set to re-graded while 1 290km will be resealed. Masvingo Mirror