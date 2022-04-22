LAND FOR VOTES : CHURCH BEGS ED



JOHANE Masowe VaJeso church has appealed for vast tracts of land from President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and promised overwhelming support in the 2023 polls in return.

Speaking at the church’s annual Besinayi Convention on Thursday, secretary general Shepherd Chingwena told Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe that the church needed more land to undertake various projects in Mashonaland Central.

“We are happy to have you as a representative of the President at our Besinayi Convention. May you please tell him that as a church we are doing so many projects which need land,” Chingwena said.

He said the church wants to build a hospital, primary school, university and a shopping centre.

“The hospital will be a referral centre in this area hence we need more land for all this to be fulfilled.”

Chingwena assured Mnangagwa that church members will vote for him and the ruling party next year.

“May l assure Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa that here as Vadzidzi we are going to vote for him resoundingly for his good work. We will give him more years as a President.”

The congregants sang Mnangagwa praise songs, saying he must remain in power until he dies.

In a speech read on his behalf by Kazembe, Mnangagwa said the churchhas a role to play in the modernisation and growth of the economy.

“”In this regard the church’s voice in rallying the private sector as well as micro small to medium enterprises among other economic players remains important,” Mnangagwa said.

Kazembe was standing in for Mnangagwa.

The annual convention started on Wednesday and ends today. Newsday