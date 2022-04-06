JUDGE FREES CHAMISA ACTIVIST'S KILLERS

FIVE suspects linked to the violence that rocked a Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) Kwekwe rally leading to the death of one person have been released on bail.
Mbongeni Ncube died from the skirmishes that rocked the
rally held in Mbizo suburb which was being addressed by CCC leader Nelson
Chamisa after violence broke out during his address.
Initially, 16 people were arrested but the rest were
released without charge after thorough investigations leading to the remaining
five appearing in court facing murder and public violence charges.
The five Edmore Shoshera, Albert Maketo, Talent Imbayago,
Panashe Mukavaza and Percy Mukwaturi were initially denied bail when they
appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Mrs Florence Nago.
However, Bulawayo High Court Judge, Justice Martin Makonese
granted the five $10 000 bail each.
After reading documents filed of record, it is ordered that
the applicants be and are hereby admitted to bail pending trial under the
conditions that the applicants deposit the sum of RTGS$10 000 each with the
Clerk of Court Kwekwe Magistrates Court,” reads part of the judgement.
As part of their conditions, the applicants were ordered to
continue residing at their given respective addresses and not to interfere with
state witnesses until the matter is finalised.
They were also ordered to report once every fortnight on
Fridays at ZRP Kwekwe Central Police Station pending the finalisation of the
case.
It is alleged that on the day in question the five acting
in connivance, stabbed Mbongeni Ncube with a sharp object leading to his death
upon admission to Kwekwe General Hospital.
The gang also allegedly threw stones and attacked people
who were attending the rally with spears, knives and sjamboks as well as
catapults leaving many people injured.
The group also allegedly damaged motor vehicles and
deflated tyres. Lawyer Charles Chigomere of Mutatu and Partners is representing
the accused. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment