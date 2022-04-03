INTRUDER RAPES TEEN MAID, FLEES WITH TV

POLICE in Bulawayo are seeking information which may lead to the arrest of an intruder who recently raped an 18-year-old girl, took a television set, cellphone and US$110, ZW$100 in Selborne Park, Bulawayo.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and expressed worry about the increase in rape incidents in the city.

He appealed for any information that may lead to the arrest of the thief and anyone with information can report to any nearest police station or send a tip-off to 0786928015.

Insp Ncube said on day, a 58-year-old woman and her domestic worker (18), were sleeping in their separate bedrooms when they heard the banging of doors.

The woman saw an intruder through the window walking outside passing by the verandah.

Insp Ncube said the thief then used an unknown object to force open the door, to gain entry.

He demanded money from the old lady and she gave him her handbag hand bag where he searched and took US$10 and $100.

Insp Ncube said the robber then demanded for more money while pointing a knife at the two and ordered the woman to bring all her hand bags and he took US$50.

The intruder then forced the old woman to the teenager’s bedroom, demanding more cash and he was given US$50 and a Mobicell cellphone.

Insp Ncube said after that he forced the domestic worker outside the house and forced her to carry a Samsung television which he took from the sitting room.

“They walked along Isambani road, turned into a small path which led into Inkolome road where he ordered the lady to put down the television, ordered her to lie down and raped her once without protection and then told her to go back home,” he said.

A report was then made to police and the total value of stolen property is US$400, $100 and nothing was recovered.

The victim was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for medical examinations. Sunday News