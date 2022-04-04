I WAS BORN A MANATSA : LOVE CHILD CHANGES SURNAME

ZEX Manatsa’s child, who was born out of wedlock, has surfaced and now wants to be identified with his real family.

The 38-year-old Givemore Kudakwashe Madziya (left in the picture) has since filed a change of surname notice as he seeks to be identified with his family.

Music legend, Manatsa, died in January aged 78.

However, Givemore says there was no bad blood between him and his late father, despite being raised by a step daddy.

“Waking up each and every single day knowing that my dad is there always gave me that extra strength to face life’s obstacles and also wanting to emulate him.”

“He was a role model to many, and he was to me, as well,” he said. Asked why he decided to change his surname at 38, he said: “In everything that we do, ours is only to make plans, but The Highest decides.

“Thus, it was not my decision to change my surname but I believe it was God’s decision. Besides, I have been a Manatsa since birth.

“It is now, where I am only making a correction of what might have been a mistake so that I re-discover the inner me.

“I cannot keep running away from my own shadow, my blood is Manatsa and I have to do what is right by carrying my true identity.”

Givemore said he was also on good terms with Manatsa’s other children with his widow Stella.

“Myself, Green, Aaron, Tendai, Freedom, Shingi and Taku, are the best of buddies.

“We are always in constant touch. Even the minute dad passed on, I was notified about the development, immediately.

“Also, even when dad was in hospital, I had all the updates regularly. Our bond with my brothers from another mother is unbreakable,” he said.

He, however, said he would not disclose the identity of his mother.

“My mom is a very reserved person, hence publishing her name might drag her into the limelight from the media.

“All I can say is that she is my number one role model and I am very proud of her,” he said.

Unlike most step children, Givemore said he salutes his stepfather for being there for him

“Growing up under the wings of my step dad helped me a lot into becoming the man that I am today.

“He was very supportive and did not segregate me from my other siblings (his kids). We were all treated equally and for that, I will always be thankful to him.

“He has a golden heart.”

He also said he was in touch with his father prior to his death.

“Many a time I would check on my dad’s deteriorating health through our eldest brother Green, since he was the one always briefing family members of latest developments with regards to his ailment.

“It was family protocol, in order to give the old man enough time to rest since it was essential at that moment.

“We all hoped dad would fight the battle and overcome it but, unfortunately, the Lord had other plans.”

He added,“We are seven boys and four girls, namely, Green, Aaron, Tendai, Freedom, Shingi, Taku, Givemore, Priscilla, Sarah, Memory and Joy.

“We all attended dad’s funeral except for our eldest sister Priscilla, who failed to travel due to circumstances which were beyond her control.

“Finally, here I am, now carrying my true identity. Man’s time is not God’s time….. There is a time for everything.”

His brother, Green Manatsa, said Givemore has always been part of his family.

“He is one of us and there is no way we can hide it. He made the right decision to change his surname because it is every child’s wish to be identified with his blood.

“We are always in touch and we do consult each other when there are family matters,” he said. H Metro