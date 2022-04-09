HYPOCRITES : EXPOSED MWONZORA COUNCILLOR HITS OUT

BULAWAYO councillor, who two weeks ago attended a caucus meeting of Citizens’ Coalition for Change despite her being a member of the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T has taken a swipe at her colleagues accusing them of being hypocrites.

Ward Two Councillor, Joyce Ndlovu was recently exposed for having attended the CCC caucus that was chaired by former Bulawayo deputy mayor, Mr Tinashe Kambarami and former Bulawayo Senator, Matson Hlalo.

Ward Two comprises Sauerstown, Tegela, Norwood, Richmond, Windsor Park, and Glenville, Trenance North, Highmount, 100 Acre Lot, Harrisvale, Queesdale, Kingsdale, Northgate, Queens Park West, North End, Newmansford, Lobenvale, Northlynne, Jungle, Kennilworth, Rowena, Sub 15 and 16 Trenance, Umguza Agriculture Lots.

Among the issues that were discussed in the said caucus was a possible move for the councillors to pass a vote of no confidence against the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube and the Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni.

However, Clr Ndlovu had no kind words for her fellow councillors as she accused them of leaking the information that she had attended the caucus. In a leaked audio to the councillors’ WhatsApp group, Clr Ndlovu is heard saying Mr Mwonzora was dull to believe that Bulawayo Councillors were on his side.

“I have a question Bulawayo councillors, I will exclude two people, or just maybe one from this group, and the person I will remove is the chief whip, Clr Silas Chigora. I will exclude chief whip because you stand for what you say. People have been accusing you for causing the recall of councillors until we realised that you are innocent and you have clearly stated that you are a member of the MDC-T.

“What I would like to know is who exposed me that I attended the CCC caucus, who leaked, I am asking, who exposed me. I would like to say the truth right now and right here that even the MDC-T president Mwonzora is dull, if he was clever he would recall all the sell-outs from Bulawayo because from this group there is not even one councillor going with Mwonzora, the majority of you are saying they will leave him during the last days of your terms,” said Clr Ndlovu.

She threatened to expose some of her colleagues whom she claimed attended a meeting with Mr Chamisa in Harare, recently.

“I want the truth right here, who took my name to the media for attending that caucus, if you know you are the one who exposed me may you raise your hand, if I get recalled will you eat my meat? Who is that person who exposed me who is the devil and quite evil, was I the only one who was at that caucus, can all those who came to the CCC party offices lift up their hands.

“You are all sellouts you councillors, you went and attended a meeting called by president Chamisa in Harare, who sold you out, there is no councillor who is going with Mwonzora here, they are all lying, they are all sellouts. I want that sellout now, you thieves, you sit at your house and busy exposing me, that sell out should be exposed so we cut of their nose,” said a fuming Clr Ndlovu.

Contacted for comment, Clr Ndlovu confirmed that the audio emanated from her saying she was standing with everything that she had said.

“Yes, I sent that audio, my fellow councillors are just not honest and are indeed sellouts, the whole lot of them,” said Clr Ndlovu.

Meanwhile, the leader of the other faction of the MDC-T, Dr Thokozani Khupe took to social media yesterday to announce that she attended a CCC meeting addressed by Mr Chamisa in Bulawayo.

“Today I attended my first meeting as a CCC member addressed by President Chamisa in Bulawayo Macdonald Hall,” she said. Dr Khupe has in the past urged her party followers to vote CCC. Sunday News