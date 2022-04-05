HUBBY RETURNS FROM DIASPORA, SERVED WITH PROTECTION ORDER

A NORTON man has sued his wife for lying in court that he is her boyfriend, yet they have been married since 2008.
Sithole Tizayi Tundu, who paid lobola for Patience Samhutsa
in 2008, had been in the United States.
The pair is married. His wife applied for a protection
order, accusing him of allegedly being abusive.
The order was granted in his absence. He was ordered not to
harass, stalk or send people to spy on her, or verbally abuse her.
He was also barred from visiting their house at Plot 231,
Rainham Farm, Zvimba and her place of employment.
The order is valid for five years. The two have three
children and have been married since 2008. It is the State’s case that upon his
return from the US, he was served with the protection order.
Tundu then filed for a review, and perjury, at the High
Court.
According to the State papers, on September 4, in 2020 at
Norton Civil Magistrates Court, Patience unlawfully made a false statement
under oath.
The contentious statement is that she said Tundu was her
boyfriend when he was her husband.
Affidavits confirming Tizayi’s lobola price payment were
provided before the court.
H Metro
