HUBBY RETURNS FROM DIASPORA, SERVED WITH PROTECTION ORDER

A NORTON man has sued his wife for lying in court that he is her boyfriend, yet they have been married since 2008.

Sithole Tizayi Tundu, who paid lobola for Patience Samhutsa in 2008, had been in the United States.

The pair is married. His wife applied for a protection order, accusing him of allegedly being abusive.

The order was granted in his absence. He was ordered not to harass, stalk or send people to spy on her, or verbally abuse her.

He was also barred from visiting their house at Plot 231, Rainham Farm, Zvimba and her place of employment.

The order is valid for five years. The two have three children and have been married since 2008. It is the State’s case that upon his return from the US, he was served with the protection order.

Tundu then filed for a review, and perjury, at the High Court.

According to the State papers, on September 4, in 2020 at Norton Civil Magistrates Court, Patience unlawfully made a false statement under oath.

The contentious statement is that she said Tundu was her boyfriend when he was her husband.

Affidavits confirming Tizayi’s lobola price payment were provided before the court.

