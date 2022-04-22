HUBBY FINDS USED CONDOM UNDER BED, KILLS SELF

A MINER, who had a fallout with his girlfriend, committed suicide by taking a chemical used in gold processing after he stumbled on a used condom under their bed.
A source close to the incident said the deceased, Mehluli
Nkomo (age not supplied), worked as an artisanal miner at Mkizi 2 Mine in Hope
Fountain on the outskirts of Bulawayo.
The source said Nkomo told him that on the previous day he
had a fierce argument with his girlfriend after he stumbled on a used condom
under their bed.
After sharing this heart-breaking news, he headed into the
bush. He returned later complaining of dizziness and started vomiting. The
source said after a few minutes he fell to the ground.
They conducted first aid on him and after a few minutes he
was fine. He left for his place at around 7pm.
Later on during the night, his workmate, who preferred not
to be named, said Nkomo cried for help and he rushed to his room and found him
wriggling on the floor.
“The workmate found an empty bottle of the chemical and he
had to quickly give him an antidote and after that his workmate phoned the mine
owner (name supplied) but when he arrived Nkomo had already died,” the source
further said.
The matter was reported at Waterford police base.
ZRP Hillside, CID Scenes of Crime and CID Homicide attended
the scene. Detectives discovered a suicide note in his suitcase and it read in
part: “May you kindly give my family money for the 94 days that I was yet to be
paid for.”
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident. He urged members of the public to engage relatives,
church leaders or the Police’s Victim Friendly Unit (VFU) than to take their
lives. B Metro
