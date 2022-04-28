HOPEWELL : ZANU PF WANTS TO GRAB MY GOATS

JOURNALIST Hopewell Chin’ono yesterday accused Zanu PF of trying to grab his goat rearing project in Murewa.

In a series of tweets yesterday Chinon’o said a Zanu PF youth league member Taurai Kandishaya was behind the plot to grab his project.

“There is a Zanu PF national youth league member who is planning to invade my village goat project. His name is Taurai Kandishaya. This is why we say there is no rule of law in Zimbabwe,” Chinon’o said

“Publicly encouraging Zanu PF youths to loot my private property,” said Chin’ono.

“The Zanu PF government has never given me a single goat for my project; this is further evidence of lawlessness that we are subjected to by Zanu PF. I will not be silenced through threats of violence and my property looted.”

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa refused to comment on the allegations, saying Chin’ono should focus his energies on exposing opposition parties for poor service delivery in municipalities.

“He (Chin’ono) goes outside the country blasting the country, why should he not instead blast the opposition parties for neglecting the urban councils poor roads, infrastructure and that is the reason we have started to win in local councils as Zanu PF,” Mutsvangwa said.

“Everyone knows that development starts from the local government,” Mutsvangwa added. Newsday