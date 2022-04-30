HOPEWELL SEEKS POLICE PROTECTION

JOURNALIST Hopewell Chin’ono’s lawyers yesterday wrote to the police seeking to stop a Zanu PF youth league member from invading his rural plot to “steal” his goats in Murewa today.
In a letter addressed to the Officer in Charge Highlands
Police and copied to the Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and Officer in
Charge Law and Order Section, Chin’ono lawyers, Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal
Practitioners said Taurai Kandishaya’s plot was criminal.
“We request that you liaise with your colleagues at Murewa
Police Station to secure our client’s rural home in order to protect members of
his family, employees, and all his property.
“It is our view that the police are obliged to take all
steps necessary to avoid possible breaches of the peace, which may lead to loss
of life and property,” the lawyers said.
“As some of the police’s functions in terms of the
constitution of Zimbabwe include preventing crime in addition to protecting and
securing lives and property and maintaining law and order, we request that
these functions be carried out without delay as the threatened invasion is
imminent and requires immediate preventative measures.”
Kandishaya threatened to seize Chin’ono’s goats in a series
of posts on Twitter.
In one of the tweets he said: “I noticed Hopewell has sent
(sic) my pictures standing with the President ED (Emmerson Mnangagwa).
“Just like his pictures with (Citizens Coalition for Change
leader Nelson) Chamisa.
“Stealing goats has nothing to do with the president.
“We are coming for the goats and we are unstoppable.
Chin’ono we are coming, don’t worry. You got the goats from
the government as a pass-on project.
“Your stand was even extended by the government to
accommodate more goats. We have evidence.”
Chin’ono, an anti-corruption campaigner, has been arrested
for supporting anti-government protests and exposing wrongdoing.
His troubles began after he used social media to expose
allegedly corrupt coronavirus-related contracts for the US$60 million
acquisition of protective equipment for healthcare workers. Standard
