HE STOLE MY MONEY : MURIDZO SUSPENDS MANAGER

ANDY Muridzo has suspended his manager Onsimo Sain amid claims of mismanagement of funds and gross misconduct.
In a letter dated April 21, Muridzo wrote to Sain advising
him of his suspension.
Ironically, Muridzo posted a video on his Instagram account
accusing Sain of having built a house using his funds.
Muridzo’s letter reads: “This note constitutes official
notice of your suspension from Andy Muridzo & Jeetaz Band because of your
most recent actions which include mismanagement of funds, gross negligence, ill
treatment of the band and insubordination.
“Your suspension is until further notice. “Below are the
terms of your suspension:
1) Unless contacted beforehand, you are not permitted to
interfere with the administration of all Muridzo Fan groups with immediate
effect.
2) You are not permitted to use the official social media
platforms including email to correspond with fans and stakeholders.
3) We advise you to refrain from making any public comments
about the Muridzo brand as this is beyond your role
4) Please make yourself available should we need further
information from you.
“I wish to reiterate that you should always remember your
position, roles and responsibilities within the organisation, and you are
expected to strongly adhere to the band’s policies and procedures.
“If you have any questions regarding this suspension or if
you have any important information that could shed further light on these
allegations, please do not hesitate to contact me.” H Metro
